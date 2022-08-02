David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny hits the Eastbourne stage

Gangsta Granny by Birmingham Stage Company. Photo by Mark Douet

“When night comes along, Ben knows it only means one thing – staying with Granny,” said a spokesman.

“There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake.

"And Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring!

"But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

“David Walliams has revolutionised reading for children and has become one of the most influential children’s writers today.

"Since the publication of his ground-breaking first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 44 million copies and his books translated into 55 languages.

" The popularity of his books, especially Gangsta Granny, looks set to continue for generations to come.

“Gangsta Granny is a must-see for all families.

"The show will be enjoyed by everyone from five to 105!

"It’s both laugh out loud funny and thrilling but also has some very moving and truthful things to say about family relationships."

The show premiered in 2015, has enjoyed two West End seasons and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

Gangsta Granny was adapted from David Walliams’ book by Neal Foster, actor-manager of Birmingham Stage Company.

He has also directed the show.

David said: “When I was a child I would spend lots of time with my grandmas.

"Sometimes I would selfishly think spending time with them could be boring but when I got them on a subject like living in London during World War Two when bombs were raining down, they would become very animated and I would be enthralled.

" I realised everyone has a story to tell.”

As for his own grannies: “There was definitely a smell of cabbages in one of my grandma's houses.

"The other did break wind like a duck quacking when she walked across the room.”

The book explores the special bond between children and their grandparents

“I think grandparents love being grandparents because they get to give the children back to the parents! Children love spending time with their grandparents because they love hearing their stories and being allowed to stay up past their bedtime. ”

Tickets to see Gangsta Granny in Eastbourne are available from the venue. Contact Eastbourne Theatres box office by calling 01323 412000.