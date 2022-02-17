Dawn French confirms Eastbourne date

Dawn French will take in Eastbourne this autumn as she tours with her new show.

By Phil Hewitt
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:04 pm

She will be at the Congress Theatre on Friday, October 14 at 7.30pm with Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t.

Tickets are on sale now.

Dawn said: “This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of tw*ttery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…”

Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t is written by Dawn French. The show is produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage. Set and costume design by Lez Brotherston.

Tickets £42, £47 for Dawn French, Congress Theatre, October 14 7.30pm are now on sale at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000.

Congress Theatre