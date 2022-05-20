Dazzling celebration of George Harrison's genius

You could very easily argue that All Things Must Pass is among the finest songs ever written by anyone anywhere at any time.
And then they did While My Guitar Gently Weeps. And then Something. Then Here Comes The Sun. And then finished with My Sweet Lord.
And of course, they could also have given us Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth).
Absolute gems, one and all. Songs of rare depth and beauty. George Harrison’s legacy is a remarkable one.
And it takes a rare band to do them justice – just as the All Things Must Pass Orchestra did so abundantly and skilfully on their three-date mini tour.
Seaford-based band leader Alex Eberhard remarked that the world needs George Harrison right now. Definitely. But it also needs the All Things Must Pass Orchestra to give those songs the live airing they crave.
This was a great gig in the slightly cramped intimacy of The Spring – even more cramped for the ten-piece band on the stage.
The result was spine-tinglingly good – a wonderful reminder of George Harrison’s brilliance by a band who are individually and collectively brilliant too.
