Dazzling celebration of George Harrison's genius

REVIEW: All Things Must Pass Orchestra, Brighton Komedia and The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre in Havant.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 20th May 2022, 7:08 am
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 7:11 am
Alex Eberhard
Alex Eberhard

You could very easily argue that All Things Must Pass is among the finest songs ever written by anyone anywhere at any time.

And then they did While My Guitar Gently Weeps. And then Something. Then Here Comes The Sun. And then finished with My Sweet Lord.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

And of course, they could also have given us Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth).

Absolute gems, one and all. Songs of rare depth and beauty. George Harrison’s legacy is a remarkable one.

And it takes a rare band to do them justice – just as the All Things Must Pass Orchestra did so abundantly and skilfully on their three-date mini tour.

Seaford-based band leader Alex Eberhard remarked that the world needs George Harrison right now. Definitely. But it also needs the All Things Must Pass Orchestra to give those songs the live airing they crave.

This was a great gig in the slightly cramped intimacy of The Spring – even more cramped for the ten-piece band on the stage.

The result was spine-tinglingly good – a wonderful reminder of George Harrison’s brilliance by a band who are individually and collectively brilliant too.

Have you read: Grace: why tonight's episode confirmed Brighton-based detective series as essential viewing

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Grace: why Roy Grace creator Peter James is so delighted with John Simm’s portrayal of his Brighton-based detective

Have you read: Petworth Festival: This is when it is being held, here are the names of those appearing, and this is how to obtain tickets

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way

Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician

Have you read: The Art of Chichester: 60 Years of Creativity - major new exhibition

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022

A book about loss and hope

A remarkable tale of recovery from a rare form of cancer

New book inspired by days out with the family

Havant