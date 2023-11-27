December's Jazz Breakfast at Sussex Yacht Club

Sarah Jane Morris is a dynamic actress and jazz and soul singer who has an international reputation. She appears here prior to her Italian tour. Mike Hatchard is a master of jazz piano and has been hosting Jazz Breakfasts in Shoreham for many years.

Also accompanying Sarah will be two outstanding jazz musicians: Nils Solberg guitar and Oz Dechaine bass.Mike says, “This will be our third Jazz Breakfast at this wonderful venue, Sussex Yacht Club. Shows here are proving very popular.

The November show with singer, Julie Roberts, sold out and we sadly had to turn some people away. We hope to continue in 2024 with Jazz Breakfasts every month.”The Sussex Yacht Club - BN43 6RF is just to the east of the Millennium footbridge on the north side of the river. There are nearby car parks and disabled access and toilets at the venue.Tickets are £15 and can be booked by phoning the Sussex Yacht Club 01273 453 717 or by buying online from Eventbright.com or search for “Mike Hatchard Shoreham”.