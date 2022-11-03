The War Memorial in the Carfax will be the focus of this year’s Remembrance Sunday service in Horsham at 11am on Sunday November 13.

The timings for the service will see the Parade arrive at Horsham’s War Memorial at approximately 10.50am.

Led by The Rev’d Canon Lisa Barnett, Team Rector of Horsham, and Bishop of Horsham The Rt. Rev’d Ruth Bushyager, the service will begin with the hymn 'O God Our Help in Ages Past'.

Horsham Remembrance Sunday event back in 2019. Pic Steve Robards SR10111901

This will be followed by The Last Post.

The vicar will then lead the Exhortation:

'They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old, Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.'

The two minutes silence, in memory of the fallen, will then be held at 11am.

The Chairman of Horsham District Council, Kate Rowbottom, will lead the wreath laying on behalf of the people of the district.

She will be followed by Jeremy Quin MP, then Chairman of the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch Zäl Rustom and a member of the Royal Observer Corps.

Representatives of the armed services and youth organisations will then lay their wreaths, each as a mark of solemn respect.

When the last wreath has been laid, the Parade Marshall will call the Parade to attention and one verse of the National Anthem will be sung.

A blessing and prayers will mark the end of the service at the War Memorial.

A church service will follow at the Parish Church of St. Mary The Virgin in the Causeway, Horsham to which everyone is invited.

In addition to the act of remembrance on Remembrance Sunday this year, the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion, in conjunction with Horsham District Council will also hold a short wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the Carfax on Armistice Day Friday November 11, for those wishing to remember at the ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’.

