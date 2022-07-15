Dinosaurs set to roam the Eastbourne stage

Enjoy the dinosaurs!

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Calling all young and not so young intrepid explorers to the Congress Theatre Eastbourne as Dinosaur World Live comes to town, direct from the West End.

“This spectacular interactive show is a five-star treat which brings the magnificence of the Jurassic period back to life in an incredible way!"

The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America.

She has brought her pre-historic pals to our shores and would love you to meet them.

“Grab your compass and join the team as they discover a pre-historic world of astonishing and remarkably life-like dinosaurs. There’s a wide range of creatures audiences will meet along the way including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus – with a chance to get up close, to those who are brave enough, with a special meet and greet after the show.

“If your little one is dino mad, this is a wonderful chance to see life-like recreations of their favourite dinosaurs live.

“With shows scheduled at 4.30pm it’s the perfect after-school treat for the final week of term and if tummies are roaring, the DQ Terrace Bar and Café situated in the adjacent to the Congress Theatre in the Welcome Building is the perfect place for a pre-show snack or more substantial meal options are available if your little dino has a monstrous appetite!

“Car parking is now available in the College Road car park, with plenty of on-street parking options also available.

"The show is 50 minutes long with a meet and greet after, giving audience members the chance to see their favourite dinos after the show and ask any questions and, of course, get a photo next to a dinosaur.”

Tickets priced at £15.50, with groups of ten and up at £10 a ticket.