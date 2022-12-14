Alan Clayton, from the band, said: “The new album is going to be called Hunter’s Moon but for this gig we're going to celebrate Christmas like we haven't been able to for the past couple of years and just to thank everyone that has supported us this year. We've had a fantastic year and now we're looking forward to the album. We are going to be playing a couple of new songs from the album and also the new single My Girl’s A Getaway Driver which is one minute 40 seconds of pure rock and roll.”