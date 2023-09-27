Ditchling Museum marks ten years since major redevelopment

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft is marking ten years since its major redevelopment with the opening of an exhibition about the museum's co-founder Hilary Bourne (1909-2004) and Barbara Allen (1903-1972), her partner in life and creative practice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Double Weave: Bourne and Allen's Modernist Textiles runs until April 14 2024.

Steph Fuller, director, Ditchling Museum, said: “The pair ran an internationally successful textile studio, designing and making a variety of fabrics – tweed for Fortnum & Mason, furnishing fabric for Heals and scarves for Liberty’s. The turning point in their career came in 1951 when they won the competition to design and make curtains for the newly built Festival Hall. They went on to win commissions to make the costumes for the multi-Oscar winning 1959 film Ben Hur and the interiors of the UK’s first jet planes. In short, they were two of the most significant textile designers of the modernist period, yet they remain largely unknown – until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The exhibition will give space to their story. It will speak to the invisibility of women as leading modernist designers, as well as how women's intimacy informs creative pursuits, and it has been brought together by a series of curators. Curator, cultural producer and academic E-J Scott is spearheading the project and in a style reflective of the vast and vibrant women’s networks of the time. E-J has assembled a collective of the country’s most inspiring fashion and textile historians to co-curate the show: Jane Hattrick (dress historian), Shelley Tobin (textile curator and dress historian), Veronica Issac (course leader MA Fashion Curation at UAL), Jane Trais (women’s historian) and Susanne Rowland (costume historian).

Most Popular

Bourne and Allen - Hilary and Barbara setting up a loom (used in The Lady 1951)

“Objects on display will be from Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft’s collection, with some key loans from other institutions. Work by two contemporary artists will complement the exhibition. An immersive installation by textile artist Omeima Mudawi-Rowlings will greet visitors in the introductory gallery. The installation will feature textiles coloured with natural dyes using techniques pioneered by Bourne and Allen. It will explore her own experience as a Black Deaf artist with Sudanese heritage, using layering of text and images in English, BSL and Arabic. The experience of being seen and not seen, and of textiles often being dismissed as domestic or women’s work is part of this story. Sussex-based weaver and dyer Poppy Fuller Abbott has created a collection of textile samples in the style of Bourne and Allen’s work which will be used as handling samples in the exhibition. Visitors can also watch a film of Poppy at work on the loom.”

Steph added: “In this tenth year since the creation of Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in its current form, it’s the perfect moment to celebrate Hilary Bourne our co-founder and showcase the fantastic Modernist textiles she created with her partner Barbara Allen. This is a rare chance to see this work and discover their Modernist legacy, alongside a new textile installation by Omeima Mudawi-Rawlings which references their lives and techniques, bringing them into a new contemporary context.”

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft is home to a permanent collection that showcases the work of artists and craftspeople living and working in Ditchling – a village which nurtured some of the 20th century’s most innovative and creative ideas in crafts and design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum presents two new exhibitions a year alongside the permanent collection.

The museum’s Accredited collection includes the work of internationally renowned craftspeople including Eric Gill, Edward Johnston and Ethel Mairet.

The collection tells the story of the Guild of St Joseph and St Dominic, a collective of Catholic craftsmen who formed in Ditchling in 1920, and the other artists and craftspeople from the village.