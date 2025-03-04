Diversity to stop in Sussex on the dance group's latest tour which explores AI

Diversity is set to take to the road on a major new tour of the UK and Ireland in spring 2026.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s most successful dance group will bring their new concept tour SOUL to Brighton Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026. It is part of a tour taking in 31 towns and cities, performing over 60 dates between February and May 2026.

The 2026 tour is based around the technological advancements of artificial intelligence, what the future holds, and what it truly means to be human within the digital age. With matinee and evening shows across the spring half term and Easter holidays, there are plenty of opportunities for all the family to join in with the excitement.

Tickets are available now via this link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity is coming to the Brighton Centre

The future is now. Humans have become plugged in and completely connected to a world full of Artificial Intelligence – A world in which it is hard to distinguish reality from fiction. AI has become so advanced it’s considered a life form of its very own. Is this the next stage in our evolution? What exactly have we created? What makes us human? ...SOUL.

Diversity rose to stardom after winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. Since then, the dynamic dance group has gone on to sell out multiple tours across the UK and Ireland, perform to the masses with countless television and live shows, receive the award for Virgin Media’s ‘Must see Moment of 2020’ at the British Academy Television Awards, and launch dance space Diversity Studio in 2023 based in its native Essex.

The studio offers in person and live-streamed dance classes to all age groups, taught by core members of Diversity.

Diversity Studio has proved such a success as a community dance space that Diversity has now announced the opening of a second studio in Birmingham this April. More information can be found at www.diversitystudio.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity have once again partnered with anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust who work to provide emergency food and support to those locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Upon ticket purchase, fans can opt in to add a £1 donation to the charity per transaction. For more information go to www.trusselltrust.org

Ashley Banjo said: "We are so excited to announce the Soul tour for 2026! It's a privilege to be able to share our passion for dance and performance with audiences across the UK and Ireland. Since the beginning, Diversity has been about celebrating individuality and the power of storytelling, and the Soul tour will be no different. We can't wait to create some unforgettable moments and connect with everyone. Get ready for something special!"

For more information about what is on at the Brighton Centre, see https://brightoncentre.co.uk/