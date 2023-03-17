DJ Judge Jules teams up with Take That star to go large in Bexhill

A multi DJ event featuring the legendary Judge Jules is set to see The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill party on into the early hours.

Judge Jules goes large at the DLWP

The De La Warr Pavilion has played host to a very eclectic and impressive range of artists over the years and April the 7 will see the venue playing host to the party of the year.

Judge Jules brings his "go large" tour to the venue and will be bringing Howard Donald of Take That fame, Danny Rampling, Tristan Ingram and Marcella Woods along for the ride.

None of these top level acts need an introduction and the excitement levels are steadily building in the run up to this event.

Judge Jules is the mastermind behind curating the sound track to the movie Kevin and Perry go large, this movie and soundtrack stand as iconic testament to club culture and the scene we all know and love.

This event is a celebration of that movie and soundtrack as well as a celebration of timeless club anthems. With such a stellar line up on this show of the tour the party really be one to remember.

