Dom Pipkin: Piano from London, Soul from New Orleans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paloma Faith's piano player, Dom Pipkin, brings to sounds of New Orleans to St Leonards Kino-Teatr on 4th October, 7:30pm

Alongside a glittering session career (David Byrne, Ray Davies, Morcheeba), piano player and songwriter Dom Pipkin has been described by Blues in Britain as “one of the world’s greatest exponents of New Orleans piano”. He first discovered the New Orleans style in the early 90s, and has gone on to become a regular visitor and performer in that city, with appearances that include the highly acclaimed “Piano Night” and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival. He is a regular fixture on the European blues and boogie Woogie festival circuit having played 1000’s of club and theatre, radio and TV dates in a career spanning nearly three decades. Jazz star Jamie Cullum says “I can’t hold a candle to this guy”.

Pipkin regularly performs and records in New Orleans, and has shared stages with legends such as Allen Toussaint , Dr John and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Grammy award winner Jon Cleary invites him to jam whenever he’s in town. In live shows Pipkin mixes his own compelling songwriting with blues and Big Easy classics that "..cooks up a steaming musical stew that has the crowd dancing and clapping for more" Classic Rock Blues Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“..lighting up the British blues and RnB scene at the moment, very very good indeed!” - Paul Jones on Radio 2

“Love your piano playing” - Paul Weller

“Dom’s solo shows are a treat - intimate, moving, funky and lively. A real romp through the heart and soul of New Orleans piano and beyond” - Kino-Teatr