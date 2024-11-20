Down For The Count "Swing Into Christmas" in Worthing

Saturday 21st December, Worthing Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Rd. Worthing. BN11 1HQ. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £27.00-£35.00. Box Office: 01903 206206.

One of the UK’s premier swing orchestras is embarking on their most ambitious festive tour to date this Christmas.

The acclaimed 30-piece Down for the Count Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Mike Paul-Smith, continues to make waves on the UK jazz scene and is set to bring the magic of the festive season to life with their enchanting performances.

Down for the Count boasts a rare combination of a swing band with a string section, and their Christmas extravaganza promises to transport audiences to a world of timeless classics.

In addition to beloved Christmas favourites, this year’s tour features brand-new arrangements by conductor Mike Paul-Smith, offering audiences a fresh take on festive classics. Audiences can expect to hear recreations of The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Andy Williams), Let It Snow! (Frank Sinatra), and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Ella Fitzgerald), alongside non-festive classics from these great artists and original arrangements of swing era classics, showcasing the sensational instrumentalists and vocalists in the orchestra.

