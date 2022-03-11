Dr Hook confirm Bexhill, Portsmouth and Guildford dates

Dr Hook On Stage - Gressvik Norway

On September 9 they play Portsmouth Guildhall; on October 7 they play G Live, Guildford; on October 28, they play the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill.

A spokesman said: “Dr Hook (starring Dennis Locorriere) are continuing their exciting return to the UK this year for another massive run of dates in 2022 as part of their enormously popular 50th anniversary celebrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In addition to scheduled 2022 UK dates, Dr Hook are excited to announce new shows in Truro, Guildford, Bexhill-on-Sea and Carlisle as well as an additional date in Liverpool, which will see the band return to the city’s Royal Philharmonic Hall due to phenomenal demand.

“Fans have been thrilled to see the band return to the touring circuit this year following the success of their 50th Anniversary World Tour in 2021 - including momentous appearances at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as well as many more full houses across the UK and beyond.

“The band - famous for such timeless classics as ‘When You’re In Love With a Beautiful Woman’, ‘Sharing The Night Together’ and ‘Sylvia’s Mother’ - are raring to go for this next chapter of the tour and looking forward to returning to some of their favourite cities in the UK and playing some truly wonderful venues up and down the country.”

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022

Singer Dennis Locorriere said: “The band and I want to thank everyone who came to our shows in 2021. We had such a great time with you all! Now, we’re excited and looking forward to the shows we’re doing this year, especially since we are adding some new venues due to popular demand, including a return visit to the Philharmonic in Liverpool. There were so many people who couldn’t get tickets to our last sold out show there that we’re coming back to give everyone a chance to celebrate Dr Hook’s 50th Anniversary with us!”

He added: “We are all so thrilled with the response we’ve had so far on this ‘special’ tour. It means the world to us. Come join us and let’s leave the hard times behind for a little while. See you down the road.”

Tickets for all shows are available at 432presents.com