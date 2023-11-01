Duke Ellington tribute at Steyning Jazz Club

Steyning Jazz Club will be presenting the Chris Coull Big Band in a Tribute to the Duke on Friday, November 3.

Chris Coull Big Band (contributed pic)

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Trumpeter and band leader Chris Coull has faithfully transcribed original 1920s, 30s and 40s Duke Ellington masterpieces specially arranged for his band's four-horn front line-up, supported by a superb hard swinging rhythm section, to create a fitting musical eulogy to the incomparable Ellington. It provides a chronological, sophisticated and informed journey from Duke Ellington's beginnings at the Cotton Club through to his popular war-time hits.”

The full band line-up will be: Chris Coull & Gabriel Garrick, trumpets; Andy Panayi, alto sax and clarinet; Mike Pilley, trombone; Terry Seabrook, piano; Rhys Lovell, double bass; Pete Cater, drums; together with Lucy Pickering, vocals.

“Decades in the making, Chris has spent most of his musical career adding, editing and expanding the bespoke repertoire of this septet. Focusing, in particular, on the music of Duke Ellington, Chris has been careful to keep arrangements true to the original sounds and colours. Themes from as early as the 1920s and 30s such as The Mooche, Rocking in Rhythm and Old Man Blues are faithfully recreated and juxtaposed against the great man’s seasoned compositions of the 1940s, 50s and beyond as in Concerto for Cootie, Jack The Bear and Isfhan. For clichéd renditions of Take The A Train, one should look elsewhere!

“The band also play music from Duke Ellington's peers, including: Count Basie and Charlie Barnett and, yes, when appropriate, a spot of the war-time Glenn Miller. The talented vocalist Lucy Pickering provides the icing on the cake, creating an engaging presentation, whether it be for the jazz aficionado or festival goer of more eclectic jazz tastes.”