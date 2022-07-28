Dustbowl Revival offer night of original soul, roots-rock, blues and Americana in Shoreham

Dustbowl by Bob Turton

They will be at the venue on Tuesday, August 2 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Dustbowl Revival has always been about pushing the boundaries of what American roots music can be.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After celebrating over a decade of sonic adventuring and playing thousands of shows together in ten countries and counting, the group collected a devoted fanbase coast to coast.

“After throwing five of their own virtual Sway-At-Home festivals during the shut-down featuring nearly 40 artists, the always-evolving group of string and brass players led by founding members Z Lupetin, Josh Heffernan, Ulf Bjorlin are excited to welcome a new wave of talent to the band.

“After spending years on the road, selling out hometown shows at LA’s famed Troubadour, headlining festivals and wowing crowds from Denmark to China, Dustbowl Revival never stopped making their joyful, booty-shaking soul songs and cut-to-heart folk-rock ballads that lift up their transcendent live shows.

“Even so, with the band’s emotional new single Beside You and 2020’s ambitious full-length Is It You, Is It Me, they wanted to strike into new terrain. As they mined new energetic material from the place where folk and funk music meet, they teamed up with producer Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter) and engineer Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens). The latest album strikes a more personal note than ever before, representing the latest stage in a band that never stops exploring new sounds.

“Many of the songs feel like small theatre pieces coming to life, verse by verse. It’s the yin-yang conversational harmony that is the true specialty of lead songwriter and singer Z Lupetin.

"While longtime co-lead Liz Beebe has stepped away from the band after a long run, an amazing young talent in Lashon Halley brings new life to the songs, matching Lupetin’s intense vocal range with her own.

“Where the band really sets on a new course is on lushly cinematic, orchestrated set pieces like Mirror, Runaway and, most notably, the current fan favourite and live showstopper Sonic Boom, about the struggle to reveal who you really are in the hidden, rose-coloured world of social media.

“There’s a new widescreen expansiveness to these songs that wouldn’t be out of place in a packed arena or orchestra hall with a full neon light show.

"Acting like a nimble rock orchestra, during the recording process, each member played multiple instruments, and the group brought in new musicians on symphonic brass and local friends to sing as a spur-of-the-moment choir.”

Also coming up at the venue is Richard Durrant – Live At Ropetackle.

Richard returns to his home turf promising an evening of “gorgeous” guitar music. Featuring tracks from his recent album The Sleep of a King, this is his first solo appearance at Ropetackle for over three years. Saturday, July 30, 8pm.

Another Ropetackle gig this week is The Treason Show (July) on Friday, July 29 at 8pm.

A spokesman said: “The Treason Show are back with their trademark high jinx and japery on the what’s what in the world of politics, sport and celebrity, featuring parody songs and topical sketches carved out by a team of over 30 writers.”