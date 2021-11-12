Eagles and Dire Straits tributes play Eastbourne

Money for Nothing

The new venue within the Devonshire Quarter is hosting all the usual live music events that would normally take place at Eastbourne Bandstand.

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “As the Bandstand events go on tour, revellers can enjoy tribute bands at the indoor venue until at least March next year.

“On Friday, November 12 Alter Eagles will present the Eagles Tribute Show performing the whole repertoire of Eagles tracks, from tasteful country rock, complete with full harmonies, through to hard rocking numbers, showcasing the Eagles’ trademark duelling electric guitars. The Alter Eagles, an experienced, authentic Eagles tribute band formed in 2003, will perform material from 35 years of Eagles’ performances, up to and including 2007’s Long Road Out Of Eden.

“On Saturday, November 13 it’s the turn of Money For Nothing with a Dire Straits tribute show.

“Money for Nothing was formed in 2000 as a tribute to one of the world’s premier rock bands. The abundant energy and the excellence and musicality of their performance makes Money For Nothing a must-see for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan.

“The playlist features the hits from their first ever single Sultans of Swing to Brothers in Arms, Walk of Life and their last single released in 1992 The Bug – also the legendary Money For Nothing which was the first ever video played on MTV. The band also include versions from On the Night and Live @ The BBC.”