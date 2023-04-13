Edit Account-Sign Out
Easebourne concert of music for Eastertide

Chichester musician George Haynes will be conducting his ensemble of eight professional singers, the South Downs Soloists, in a concert of unaccompanied music at St Mary’s Church Easebourne on April 15, the Saturday after Easter.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
George HaynesGeorge Haynes
George Haynes

The programme is specially chosen by George to celebrate Eastertide. They will sing several pieces by the late 16th century Spanish composer Tomás Luis de Victoria, three motets by the Anglo-Irish composer Charles Villiers Stanford plus music by other later Renaissance and 20th century composers.

George is a lay vicar in the choir of Chichester Cathedral. He pursues a varied career as a countertenor, conductor, composer and accompanist. George conducts the choral society Cantemus in Havant which recently performed a successful concert of music by Haydn and Mozart. George is also accompanist for the Fernhurst Choral Society and has performed with them professionally as both soloist and pianist.

St Marys Church is at the heart of the village of Easebourne on the A272, postcode GU29 0FD (near the Cowdray Farm Shop). There is plenty of parking just outside the church. Tickets £20 are available from Eric Bounton. You can phone 01730 816405, email [email protected],or you can get your tickets on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm. Drinks will be available in the interval. Profits will go to the church’s appeal for repairs to its church spire.

