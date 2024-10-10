East Beach Cafe hosts sold-out chamber concert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
East Beach Cafe, Littlehampton hosted its second hugely successful chamber concert on Sunday 29th September. This sold out event, showcased the talents of Benjamin Nabarro, David Alberman, Meghan Cassidy and Richard Lester.
The combination of the iconic building, the masterful musicians, and the breathtaking views of the south coats waves was simply unforgettable. It was a night to cherish.
"A spectacular evening of music you would usually travel to the big city to see. This is such a special treat... We can't wait for thr next one!" - B.Thommas, West Sussex.
The event was partially sponsored by two generous donors, whose support made the evening possible. Additionally Digby Fine English Wine, treated the concert goers to a glass of their delicious English Sparkling wine to add another level of luxury to the eveing.
East Beach Cafe are now planning to host more events in order to continue supporting and promoting art and culture. If you are a likeminded or interested in becoming a donor or would like to sponsor in anyway please contact the team - [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.