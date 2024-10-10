East Beach Cafe hosts sold-out chamber concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An evening of exquisite music was held by the sea this September...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Beach Cafe, Littlehampton hosted its second hugely successful chamber concert on Sunday 29th September. This sold out event, showcased the talents of Benjamin Nabarro, David Alberman, Meghan Cassidy and Richard Lester.

The combination of the iconic building, the masterful musicians, and the breathtaking views of the south coats waves was simply unforgettable. It was a night to cherish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A spectacular evening of music you would usually travel to the big city to see. This is such a special treat... We can't wait for thr next one!" - B.Thommas, West Sussex.

Quartet

The event was partially sponsored by two generous donors, whose support made the evening possible. Additionally Digby Fine English Wine, treated the concert goers to a glass of their delicious English Sparkling wine to add another level of luxury to the eveing.

East Beach Cafe are now planning to host more events in order to continue supporting and promoting art and culture. If you are a likeminded or interested in becoming a donor or would like to sponsor in anyway please contact the team - [email protected]