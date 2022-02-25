East Grinsted to welcome the “ultimate Celine Dion tribute concert”

Celine Dion Show

A spokesman said: “My Heart Will Go On is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time. This production is an outstanding concert that has been described as a powerhouse performance that delivers on every level.

“People can experience all the hits from a career culminating in over 200 million record sales and five Grammy Awards. Tribute artist Alexandra Darby will portray Celine Dion. She will also have an amazing live band to perform with her, taking audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits that include: Think Twice, Beauty and The Beast, Its All Coming Back To Me Now, Because You Loved Me, Immortality, I Drove All Night, The Power Of Love, All By Myself, I’m Alive, That’s The Way It Is, A New Day Has Come, Imperfections, My Heart Will Go On and more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This unmissable evening will pay homage to the queen of power ballads with a sensational cast and a stunning live band.

“The Celine Dion Songbook will be at Chequer Mead in East Grinstead for one night only on Saturday, February 26 2022.”

Tickets are available from the venue’s website https://www.chequermead.org.uk/ or from the box office on 01342 302000.

Also at the venue will be Down for the Count on Friday, March 4th at 7:30pm

“Join the Down for the Count Swing Orchestra for ‘one hellova celebration of vintage music’ (TimeOut London) as they celebrate the Legends of Swing.

“Down for the Count are a mini big band who bring the sounds of the swing era back to life, with an electrifying show full of incredible energy and musicianship.”