East Sussex Bach Choir joined by German singers

“Kindly supported by the Mayor of Lewes, it looks like being a truly thrilling event,” says spokeswoman Val Davies "“The Choir will be joined in a programme of music by Mozart and Haydn by Kantorei Hochrhein from Waldshut in southern Germany, with whom we have forged a strong link, as Waldshut is one of Lewes’s twinning towns. We are especially happy to be singing with our German friends as this concert has been planned for over three years, having been cancelled twice due to the pandemic. A return joint choral concert in Germany is also planned for December.