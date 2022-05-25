East Sussex Bach Choir joined by German singers

“Kindly supported by the Mayor of Lewes, it looks like being a truly thrilling event,” says spokeswoman Val Davies "“The Choir will be joined in a programme of music by Mozart and Haydn by Kantorei Hochrhein from Waldshut in southern Germany, with whom we have forged a strong link, as Waldshut is one of Lewes’s twinning towns. We are especially happy to be singing with our German friends as this concert has been planned for over three years, having been cancelled twice due to the pandemic. A return joint choral concert in Germany is also planned for December.
“As a special treat, East Sussex Bach Choir’s wonderful President, the world-renowned opera singer Sir John Tomlinson, will be singing an aria from Mozart’s Magic Flute. Ticket holders are also offered a free pre-concert talk by the popular BBC Radio 3 presenter Richard Wigmore.
The concert is on Saturday, May 28 7pm at Lewes Town Hall with the pre-concert talk by Richard Wigmore starting at 6pm. The music to be performed is Mozart’s Mass in C minor and In diesen heil’gen Halle from The Magic Flute and Haydn’s Te Deum and Symphony no 6 in D major Le Matin. The concert will be directed by John Hancorn, with The Baroque Collective (leader Alison Bury). The soloists are Sofia Ticciati (soprano), Galina Averina (soprano), Paul Austin Kelly (tenor) and Ben Davies (baritone). Tickets at £25 £20 and £15 (accompanied under 16 free) from eastsussexbachchoir.org or on the door.