Spokeswoman Val Davies explains: “The East Sussex Bach Choir has just returned from a highly successful trip to Waldshut in southern Germany, where the choir performed Bach’s Christmas Oratorio with Kantorei Hochrhein, under the direction of their conductor Mattias Frierl. This was a return visit, following our joint concert in Lewes in May, and has helped cement a musical friendship between the two choirs which we hope will flourish in the future. Our hosts were so welcoming, providing us with a tour of Waldshut and a wonderful trip to St Blasien in the Black Forest in the snow and to a Christmas Market.
“There will be an opportunity to hear East Sussex Bach Choir perform the Christmas Oratorio, under the direction of John Hancorn, on Saturday 7th January at Lewes Town Hall. The choir will be joined by the Baroque Collective (leader Alison Bury) and superb soloists: Alexandra Kidgell (soprano), Rebecca Leggett (alto), Mark Dobell (tenor) and Robert Davies (baritone). Tickets are available from eastsussexbachchoir.org and on the door.
“You can now watch clips from our trip to Waldshut and rehearsals for our concert with Kantorei Hochrhein in Lewes last May on the new East Sussex Bach Choir youtube channel.”