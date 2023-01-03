Spokeswoman Val Davies explains: “The East Sussex Bach Choir has just returned from a highly successful trip to Waldshut in southern Germany, where the choir performed Bach’s Christmas Oratorio with Kantorei Hochrhein, under the direction of their conductor Mattias Frierl. This was a return visit, following our joint concert in Lewes in May, and has helped cement a musical friendship between the two choirs which we hope will flourish in the future. Our hosts were so welcoming, providing us with a tour of Waldshut and a wonderful trip to St Blasien in the Black Forest in the snow and to a Christmas Market.