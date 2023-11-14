East Sussex based production company bring the dark side of Santa to Brighton this festive season
No name show productions have provided entertainment to the county 5 times over the past year with their previous shows: the magic show with no name, unexplainable by Phil Pearson and the variety show with no name (1, 2 &3). All of which were sold out shows with great reviews!
HO HO HO it's magic will appear at The Walrus, (ship street, Brighton), on December 7th at 7pm. So be sure to grab your tickets while you still can. Enjoy some incredible entertainment followed by a Christmas themed after party. They'll be the judge of who has been naughty or nice this year!
tickets available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/itsmagic
Be sure to give them a follow on the socials: @nonameshowproductions