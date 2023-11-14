BREAKING

East Sussex based production company bring the dark side of Santa to Brighton this festive season

An East Sussex production company, No name show productions, bring entertainment to Brighton this festive period. Presenting: Ho Ho Ho its magic. A comedy magic show featuring 3 'bad santas', the crude, the bad and the fugly... a night guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit with a Santa-sack packed with amazing magic and comedy.
By Jonny RitchieContributor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:02 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No name show productions have provided entertainment to the county 5 times over the past year with their previous shows: the magic show with no name, unexplainable by Phil Pearson and the variety show with no name (1, 2 &3). All of which were sold out shows with great reviews!

HO HO HO it's magic will appear at The Walrus, (ship street, Brighton), on December 7th at 7pm. So be sure to grab your tickets while you still can. Enjoy some incredible entertainment followed by a Christmas themed after party. They'll be the judge of who has been naughty or nice this year!

tickets available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/itsmagic

Be sure to give them a follow on the socials: @nonameshowproductions

Related topics:Brighton