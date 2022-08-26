East Sussex concerts coming up: xylophones with Christopher Beaumont and jazz with The Adam Glasser Quintet

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Beautmont and Patrick Moore

Spokesman Simon Scott said: “Christopher was due to feature on June 29, but after loading his xylophone, glockenspiel and various other instruments onto his van, he only managed to get within eight miles of his home before hitting a major traffic jam and sadly had to cancel at short notice.

“So, instead the series of concerts has been extended for a week, and Christopher will appear with pianist Derek Carden on Wednesday, September 7. We trust that another severe traffic jam does not again throw everything into confusion.

“After becoming acquainted with Sir Patrick Moore of The Sky at Night fame, who was himself a keen xylophonist, Christopher took up the instrument, and one of Sir Patrick’s instruments will feature in the concert. The programme aims to be a tribute to Sir Patrick and includes many of the pieces he used to play with his typical enthusiasm and verve. It promises to be a lively end to the series.

“The concerts are on Wednesdays, starting at 1.10 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. Lucy Ashton and Louise Winter, soprano and mezzo soprano, will be entertaining us on August 31 in what was meant to be the final concert. We are pleased to extend the series for a week to feature Christopher. Entrance is free, with a retiring collection. Sandwiches, cakes and drinks for sale for enjoyment during the concert. ”

Also coming up, The Adam Glasser Quintet are the guests of Splash Point Jazz Club, Eastbourne on Wednesday, August 31.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Born in the UK but raised in South Africa, Adam Glasser's unique harmonica sound combines his South African roots with many years immersed in the UK jazz scene initially playing piano in his own groups as well as for SA legends such Dudu Pukwana. He was musical director for 16 years of the veteran SA vocal group the Manhattan Brothers, which led to his producing their final album Inyembezi for EMI in 2006. The Brothers reformed to appear at the Wembley Concert celebrating the release of Nelson Mandela in April 1990. Adam has toured the UK with Martha Reeves and the Vandallas and Jimmy Witherspoon, and filled in for Stevie Wonder twice, as well as appearing with Sting and The Eurythmics.

“Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne are proud to present such a huge jazz talent at The Fishermen's Club on August 31, where he will be joined by Andy Panayi (sax/flute), Nigel Thomas (bass) and Phil Crabbe (drums).