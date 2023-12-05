Richard Durrant (contributed pic)

The tour starts in Sussex with four shows at the Ropetackle Arts Centre on December 9 and 10. It finishes with two shows on December 22 in Wilmington Church, East Sussex.

Spokeswoman Laura Raymond said: “Candlelit Christmas Concerts have become a family tradition up and down the country heralding the start of the festive season. For many, this tour, now in its 17th year, captures the true meaning of midwinter.

“The show is a feast of carols, original songs, folk, classical and early music in which Richard and band strive to find just the right midwinter tone. This is a festive trip to the theatre with a less commercial vibe, packed full of great music and good humour.

“Audiences will be treated to some of the oldest entries in the Oxford Book of Carols plus British folk tunes, virtuoso guitar playing, new songs and some well-chosen curiosities all played from behind shimmering candlelight. With their embarrassment of riches the four troubadours of Richard‘s Christmas band are delighted to lead their audiences through the frost and snow of each performance.

“In 2023 Richard adds another fascinating twist with daughter Daisy and oldest son Django bringing new songs and instruments to the midwinter table. Here is a duo not to be underestimated, adding fiddle, accordion, percussion, bass, keyboards and two more voices to the mix. Although this is Daisy Durrant's first tour she has contributed a number of new songs to the set over the years and brother Django Durrant, now on his fourth Christmas tour, is also a regular writer on the set list. Singer Amy Kakoura is on her tenth anniversary tour. Richard describes her as the voice of Christmas.

“Brighton-born musician Richard spends the rest of the year touring as a soloist when he enjoys mixing things up musically. But perhaps it is at Christmas that his musical gift shines brightest.

