East Sussex duo offer debut double single

bearhug are releasing their debut single (contributed pic)

Spokesman David M Berry said: “Extinction Internet Records, an innovative and forward-thinking music label based in Brighton, is thrilled to present the much- anticipated debut double single release by the extraordinarily talented musical duo bearhug. Comprising the prodigious 15-year-old Lewes-based musicians Henrik Isak Berry and Deniz Paksoy, bearhug is poised to revolutionise the music scene with their remarkable artistry and fresh sound.

“In an era where youth-driven creativity is reshaping the musical landscape, bearhug emerges as a shining beacon of brilliance. The duo, consisting of multi- instrumentalists Henrik Isak Berry and Deniz Paksoy, has spent an entire year meticulously crafting their unique sonic vision, resulting in an exceptional double single release that encapsulates their diverse influences and musical prowess.

“Extinction Internet Records is honoured to champion bearhug's music, which defies categorisation and brings a breath of fresh air to the industry. The first single, caffeine, is a mesmerising blend of hypnotising melodies and infectious beats that effortlessly transport listeners to a euphoric realm. The second single, priory vibe, showcases the duo's remarkable ability to weave intricate harmonies and emotionally resonant lyrics into an unforgettable auditory experience.”

Extinction Internet Records founder David Meme said: “We are beyond excited to introduce bearhug to the world. Henrik and Deniz are not only incredibly gifted musicians but also visionaries who are redefining what music means to the younger generation. Their dedication and creativity have resulted in a double single release that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact. Bearhug's music is a testament to the power of collaboration and artistic exploration. Henrik and Deniz's ability to seamlessly blend their distinct musical styles while maintaining a harmonious unity is a testament to their innate chemistry. Their youthful energy and boundless enthusiasm are palpable in every note, creating a sense of authenticity that resonates deeply with listeners of all ages.