East Sussex is focus for major international piano competition

Vanessa Latarche

The competition welcomes a jury of pianists, conductors and orchestral leaders.

Led by president of the jury Professor Vanessa Latarche, head of piano at The Royal College of Music, the jury includes Paul Hughes, director of the BBC Symphony Orchestra; Aisa Ijiri (Japan)– pianist and Steinway artist; Stanislav Ioudenitch (USA)—winner of the Gold Medal at Van Cliburn Piano Competition; Diana Ketler (Latvia) pianist, festival director and Professor of Piano: Scott Dunn (USA), conductor, pianist and composer: Anthony Byrne (Ireland) pianist and Professor of Piano at The Royal Irish Academy of Music.

Managing director of Hastings International Piano Ian Roberts said: “Hastings International Piano is also proud to announce that a unique partnership has been agreed with The Royal College of Music to create a graduate orchestra and administered in Hastings.

“The Royal College of Music Prince Consort Orchestra offers music graduates orchestral training and paid performance opportunities during the concerto competition semi-finals and throughout the year. Hastings International Piano is delighted that His Serene Highness Dr Donatus, Prince Von Hohenzollern, a great friend of Hastings International Piano, has agreed to become the founder patron of the orchestra and we look forward to welcoming him to the inaugural performance.

“We are also thrilled that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will return to accompany our finalists during our two-night final. Steinway and Sons, the most prestigious piano maker in the world, was recently announced as the piano sponsor for the next concerto competition.

“With a first prize of £15,000, the competition in 2022 will provide 12 semi-finalists with the chance to perform a full concerto with The Royal College of Music Prince Consort Orchestra and six finalists the opportunity to perform a complete piano concerto with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Competition entries were made by video audition only, via the competition website and in a move to enhance the environmental sustainability of future competitions. Earlier in November our pre-selection jury, led by our president of the jury Professor Vanessa Latarche made their final selections of which young pianists would be invited to compete at the competition live rounds.”

President of the jury Professor Latarche said: “After the long wait, we are all looking forward to the upcoming Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition with great excitement.

“I am thrilled that my distinguished colleagues from around the world are able to be with me on the jury for what promises to be a spectacular event. We have much to celebrate in the live music -making of our brilliant young pianists, and I look forward to seeing you there in person.”