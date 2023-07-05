East Sussex tour for The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Bowler Crab are starting their tour – outdoors and indoors – in July through to early August to historic venues in the 1066 area with The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Bowler Crab - Jonny Magnanti playing Launce

They are promising four lovers, three clowns, two rings and one dog in a piece which is rarely performed.

Artistic director Stephen John said: “This play is believed by many to be Shakespeare’s earliest play, containing all the iconic elements one would expect in a romantic comedy – love letters, disguises, poetry, music, situational slap-stick humour and even a trip to the woods! The play clearly meshes original ideas and characters that can be found in the Bard’s later works – Twelfth Night, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo & Juliet would be just to name a few! A rarely performed piece, this short, zippy, energetic, slap-stick powerhouse of surprises packs a wallop which is not to be missed.”

The tour starts at the 16th-century Half House Farm, Three Oaks on the weekend of Friday, July 7 (7.30pm) and Saturday, July 8 (3pm) and then on to The Mermaid Inn, Rye on Sunday, July 9 (3pm); then back at Half House Farm with matinees on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 23 and evening performances on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 22. Bowler Crab will perform on the Six Penny Lawn at Battle Abbey at 3pm on Sunday, July 16 and Bexhill Manor Barn at 3pm on Sunday, July 30. The final leg of the tour will be back at the farm on Saturday, August 5 (7.30pm) and Sunday, August 6 (3pm).

Stephen said "The actors in this production are highly talented Shakespearean performers previously working at The Globe, The National Theatre and the BBC and so this is a fantastic opportunity to see professional Shakespeare at its very best in historic settings in our beautiful 1066 country.”

Tickets www.bowler-crab.com or 07801893115