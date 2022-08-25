Eastbourne choir looking for new singers - how to join

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haley Stevens

The concert is in support of Habitat for Humanity:Ukraine Crisis Appeal. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Haley said: “Pieces include Break Free by Queen, Orinoco Flow by Enya, Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper and some lovely choral folk arrangements. There will also be several solos from members of the choir who take private singing lessons with (me).”

Also joining them on the night is Early Music vocal quartet Vox Sumus with Helen Dolton, Stuart Walker, Mark Ashford and Haley Stevens.

Haley explained: “Voiceworks is a Natural Voice Choir focusing on the joyful craft and inclusivity of singing. The choir’s singers share a common love of singing and a good musical ear.”

They are welcoming new members from September.

"You don’t have to be hugely confident, just bring a love of singing and a commitment to making a joyous and tuneful sound. You will certainly learn to sing as well as you can. The choirs are incredibly friendly and inclusive, and each session is full of laughter and great music.”

All music is live – some accompanied by Haley on the piano, some a capella: “Not a backing track in sight!”

Haley also runs monthly choral events and song classes.

To get in touch,contact Haley at [email protected] or visit www.voiceworkshops.co.uk for further details.

Habitat for Humanity National Offices in the neighbouring countries of Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia are responding to the Ukraine crisis.