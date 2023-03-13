" 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the Eastbourne Choral Society, for which a number of events are planned and already under way. These include a recent supper evening with a talk on Mozart given by a choir member who is a doctor of music, which attracted an appreciative audience of choir members and guests alike. A Saturday workshop is being arranged for May, and various other celebratory singing and social events will be held throughout the year. The choir is extremely fortunate to work with two outstanding professional musicians: John Hancorn, musical director, who will conduct the choral works, and Nicholas Houghton, rehearsal accompanist, who will conduct the clarinet concerto. This will feature locally-based clarinettist Alison Hughes, who has toured internationally with chamber music ensembles and, as a soloist, has performed concertos by Mozart, Finzi and, Debussy. Her current orchestral engagements include the Sussex-based Orchestra of Sound & Light. For the Mozart and Haydn choral works, the choir is also very pleased to welcome four experienced concert soloists: Polly Clarke, Rebecca Hughes, Paul Austin Kelly and Stephen Charlesworth, with the Eastbourne Sinfonia Orchestra led by Kate Comberti. All the participants will combine to provide an exciting evening of uplifting and inspiring music.