Eastbourne Choral Society will perform A Concert for Advent in All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 26.

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “The concert will feature Britten’s St Nicolas and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, along with excerpts from Handel’s Messiah and from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. Britten’s St Nicolas was written for the centenary of Lancing College and had its premiere at the opening concert of the first Aldeburgh Festival in 1948. This cantata covers the legendary life of Saint Nicolas, Bishop of Myra, Lycia, in a dramatic sequence of events from the saint’s life: St Nicolas is the patron saint of children and of sailors, and these themes are woven throughout the piece.

“Vaughan Williams’ much-loved Fantasia on Christmas Carols is founded on four traditional English carols including The Sussex Carol, also known by its first line, On Christmas Night All Christians Sing. These are interwoven with fragments of other well-known carols to form a rich celebration of Advent. The concert will also feature uplifting seasonal choruses from Handel’s Messiah – including And the Glory of the Lord and His Yoke is easy – and from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, including the well-known Christians be joyful.

“Eastbourne Choral Society was the first major local choir to stage a post-lockdown concert. Last year’s Advent concert saw All Saints’ filled to capacity as local music-lovers proved their willingness to return to live music events. Following its successful spring and summer concerts, the choir is looking forward to providing another celebration of joyous, seasonal music. Under its musical director John Hancorn, the choir will be joined for this concert by regular accompanist Nicholas Houghton on organ and by Carol Kelly on piano, along with soloists Paul Austin Kelly and Kristian Thorkildsen. A group of students from the Chichester Conservatoire will sing solos.”

