Eastbourne date for The Three Musketeers - how to get your tickets

Three Musketeers_Mark Dawson Photography

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “Featuring hilarious heroics, raucous romances and some bonkers fun with BMX bikes, this comic reimagining is all for one and every man for himself!

“This is the first visit to Eastbourne from this acclaimed production team and their five-star adventure comedy is expected to be the must-see theatre event of the season. A re-telling of the French classic The Three Musketeers, this two-hours of swash-buckling comedy gold invites you to join hot-headed d’Artagnan as he travels to Paris to become a musketeer, armed with only a baguette and his questionable steed. Will things go to plan? It’s unlikely!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Performed with just a cast of four in their own inimitable style, the company take on 40 characters, 50 different outfits and 112 costume changes as Alexandre Dumas’ 700-page historical classic is condensed into two hours of mayhem and madness.”

Al Dunn, co-artistic director of Le Navet Bete, said: “This is a Musketeers unlike any other. It has all the elements of an epic story that we have turned inside out and put our chaotic comic spin on to make the show burst off the stage – literally!

“We’ve got the best creative team we’ve had to date behind us on this so expect big laughs, unexpected characters and a night at the theatre you’ll never forget.”