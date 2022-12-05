Eastbourne’s Voiceworks Natural Voice Choir, led by musical director Haley Stevens, are having their Christmas Concert on December 13 at 7pm at Victoria Baptist Church, Eldon Road, Eastbourne. Entry is £5 on the door. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Haley Stevens

Haley said: “The programme is fully a capella with beautiful traditional choral arrangements including Gloucestershire Wassail, The Sussex Carol, Infant Holy, In the Bleak Midwinter, I’ll Be Home for Christmas and many more.

"The choir will entertain and inspire with their usual joyous, tuneful sound and will welcome early music vocal quartet Vox Sumus as guests, singing medieval and early renaissance Christmas carols and songs.

“This year the choir is supporting Home Start East Sussex.

"Home-Start East Sussex is a local independent charity which is affiliated to Home-Start UK.

"Their aim is to facilitate the increased safety, wellbeing, confidence and independence of East Sussex families that have experienced adversity.

"The services include giving group and one-to-one volunteer support for primary carers with a young family and helping the victims/survivors of domestic abuse via group and one-to-one support.

"For more information, please look on their website at www.hses.org.uk.”

For more information about the Voiceworks Natural Voice Choir and to join in January 2023, contact Haley at [email protected]