Eastbourne Gilbert & Sullivan Society offer Iolanthe

Eastbourne Gilbert & Sullivan Society returns to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre this July, for the first time in more 30 years, with a production of the classic fairies vs peers romp, Iolanthe.

Vice chairman Rowan Stanfield said: “We couldn’t be happier to be returning to the Hippodrome. The society performed its first full production there in 1970 and to many long-term members it feels like coming home. The theatre is looking magical after its recent facelift, and we’re looking forward to adding some extra sparkle with our production.”

Rowan added: “Iolanthe was the first new theatre production to be staged at Richard D’Oyly Carte’s Savoy Theatre in 1882, notably the first public building in the world to be lit entirely by electric lights. Having been designed by the same architect as The Savoy, C J Phipps, Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome opened just a few months later in 1883, making it a serendipitous choice for the G&S society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The original production of Iolanthe is also noteworthy for originating ‘fairy lights’, tiny lamps in the fairies’ costumes which were invented by Joseph Swan and have now become a Christmas decoration staple.

Most Popular

Eastbourne G&S' Ioalanthe

“Iolanthe is a fantastical musical comedy which satirises the House of Lords, and its themes still resonate today. Iolanthe (played by Alison King) is an exiled fairy, banished for 25 years by the Queen of the Fairies (Rebecca Hughes) for marrying a mortal – a crime under fairy law. Her half-fairy son, Strephon (Benjamin Craven), is in love with Phyllis (Lucy Sarsfield), but she is the ward of the Lord Chancellor (Paul Eccles). When Strephon becomes a member of Parliament, and the fairies infiltrate the House of Lords, the world of politics is thrown into disarray. This production is being directed by Helen Halliday, with musical direction by Russell Ablewhite.”