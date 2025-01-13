Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Tompkins spoke to Henry Bryant whilst on his UK and European tour for his debut album.

Sam Tompkins, the British R&B and pop singer-songwriter from Eastbourne, continues to make waves in the music world. Now based in Brighton, Tompkins first honed his craft as a teenager, busking on the streets of the vibrant seaside city. His soulful voice and heartfelt songwriting quickly garnered attention, paving the way for a burgeoning career.

In 2022, he released his debut EP, Who Do You Pray To?, which reached number 7 on the UK Albums Chart. Building on this success, Tompkins dropped his debut album, Hi, My Name Is Insecure, in July 2024.

The album has been praised for its exploration into mental health, love, loss, and self-discovery through refection.

Sam Tompkins spoke to Henry Bryant before he performed in Brighton as part of his tour.

In November 2024, Sam embarked on the Hi, My Name Is Insecure tour, captivating audiences across the UK and Europe.

The UK leg of the tour saw him perform in major cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, and Bournemouth.

Known for his emotive performances and striking stage presence, Sam Tompkins connects deeply with fans. It’s safe to say he’s one of the UK’s most impressive vocal talents.

Video Reporter Henry Bryant interviewed Sam before his performance at the Brighton Dome back in November, 2024. They discussed the musician’s battles with mental health, the loss of his father and more.

Watch the full interview above.