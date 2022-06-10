Eastbourne: Phoenix Choir and Concentus both return to the concert platform

Phoenix Choir, Eastbourne

Fiona Evans, chairman of Phoenix Choir, confirmed they will be offering Bach’s Mass in B Minor on Saturday, June 11 at 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Eastbourne. Tickets are £18 (under 18s/students £9) available from Reid & Dean; Tourist Information Centre, Welcome Building, Compton Street; WeGotTickets.com and on the door. Retiring collection in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“Little did the singers of Phoenix Choir imagine back in March 2020, after just a few rehearsals for their new programme, that they would not see each other again in person for well over a year.

“After many months of Zoom rehearsals Phoenix has relished rediscovering the joy of singing together again this season. Just as the phoenix rose from the ashes, Phoenix Choir is not for known shying away from a challenge. After much deliberation it was decided to resume the original plan for performing Bach’s B Minor Mass, a challenging piece even for the seasoned singer.

“Fast forward then to the now imminent performance by Phoenix of the Bach’s great mass. The concert has been nearly two years in the offing. There have been many challenges and losses in that time. Phoenix will sing in memory of much loved friends and singers no longer here, and in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Phoenix is now keen to see this project to fruition, happy that it has done its best in trying times. The mass is certainly a glorious piece by which to mark a return to public performance.

“Bach’s Mass in B Minor was his last-ever work and is one of the Baroque period's most celebrated choral masterpieces. Written on a grand scale and incredibly diverse, the mass is seen as a culmination of his life’s work and his finest achievements.

“As is now customary, musical director Michael Fields will bring his fresh, exciting and engaging approach to this great piece, one rarely performed in Eastbourne. Phoenix Eastbourne and Phoenix Maastricht will again join forces, accompanied by the Phoenix Baroque Orchestra, with Julia Bishop leading. A stellar cast of soloists including Aisling Kenny, Ansy Boothroyd, Alice Simmons, Tom Kelly and Dan Jordan will complete the ensemble.”

