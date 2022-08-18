Eastbourne show celebrates the genius of Rod Stewart

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some Guys Have All the Luck by iGROOVER images

A spokesman said: “50 years since the critically acclaimed Handbags and the Gladrags was first released in the UK, the sensational theatrical production Some Guys Have All the Luck returns to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, August 20.

“Some Guys Have All the Luck celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Sir Rod Stewart’s incredible journey from street busker to international superstar.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Musician Paul Metcalfe delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod the Mod from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers of all time.

Most Popular

“Paul is an accomplished entertainer with over 30 years' experience and on stage he effortlessly slips into the persona of Rod.

"Paul's band are all highly talented musicians who have an impressive string of credits between them including Chris De Burgh, George Michael, The Spice Girls, Shirley Bassey, Level 42, Go West, The Manic Street Preachers and Curtis Mayfield.

“Some Guys Have All the Luck charts Rod Stewart’s career chronologically and highlights some of the significant strokes of luck which helped the rock legend during his stellar career.

"The show also features songs from Rod Stewart’s time with The Faces as well as a full concert production in the second half of the show with classic hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing and You’re in My Heart.”

After paying his dues in clubs and bars for many years, Paul has now established himself as the leading Rod Stewart Tribute in the country.In 2015 he set up the show Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story in partnership with one of the UK's leading promoters, Prestige Productions.

Paul said: “I absolutely love it and I feel very lucky that other people seem to love it as well.

"When I’m onstage I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing.

"The show has come on massively since we started.

"The music, the lighting, the set and the video backdrops have all come on a lot.

"Fortunately, the audience seem to agree.”

Paul added: “I think Rod’s music brings back a lot of memories for people, and everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May.

"Rod has such an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety as well.

"Wonderful ballads, joyful upbeat songs and some great rockers as well.”

The show charts Rod Stewart’s career chronologically, exploring some of the key moments along the way which propelled him to superstardom, from the big hits of the 70s to the more recent stadium tours.