Eastbourne singer-songwriter Ed Gent brings out album

Ed Gent

Ed has been writing and performing original songs for more than four years.

He says his aim was to release seven completely different songs, the repertoire ranging from soft ballads and pop/rock to more modern sounds of contemporary R&B and electronic dance music.

“The first single from the album, metal rock song Counterpunch focuses on the consequences of thoughtless, foolish actions (Do you know that you are playing with fire?/You’ve gone for the burn!)

“The recently released electronic number Closed Issue tackles discrimination – so pertinent for today’s current climate.”

Challenging all types of hate speech, Ed asks people to be quicker to counter when witnessing prejudice: “What are you going to do? / Do you know what the victims are going through? / This is by no means a closed issue.”