Eastbourne version of A Christmas Carol gets national Christmas Eve audience

Nicholas Parsons with Eastbourne actor Graham Bink playing Scrooge (contributed pic)

A Christmas Carol by Candlelight, by Eastbourne-based Tony Norman and featuring narration by Nicholas Parsons, will be broadcast four times by BBC Radio 4 Extra on Christmas Eve, as part of the station’s Nicholas Parsons Day. Broadcast times are 6am, midday, 6pm and midnight. The programme will then be available on BBC Sounds.

Tony explains: “I produced my musical at the Underground Theatre in November 2015. Nicholas was the first person I approached to be our narrator. I knew his voice would be perfect so I was delighted when he agreed to come down and do the show. It was a short run but the audience reaction was really good. I organised a little party for the cast after our last show. Nicholas was in his 90s so I thought he might like to go straight back to the Grand Hotel where he was staying. He soon put me straight. He told me: ‘If there’s a party, I’m coming!’ He was such a great character and he made time for all the members of the cast at the party, signing autographs and posing for selfies.

“When the party was over I walked Nicholas to his cab and he asked if I could go and see him for coffee at the Grand the next day. I was expecting a relaxed meeting, but Nicholas was really focused. He said he was sure I had something special with A Christmas Carol by Candlelight. He liked the way I’d kept the spirit of the Dickens text in the script and combined that with original songs and classic carols. He said it all flowed so well and I should take it further and he’d be keen to be part of that. His enthusiasm was totally sincere and it meant a lot to me. I came away from the meeting feeling elated. In fact, I had to go for a walk on Eastbourne seafront to calm down!”

Things didn’t run smoothly at first, but Nicholas and Tony were determined not to give up. In 2018 they recorded an album of the show: “We did Nicholas’s narration at a studio near his London home. He was absolutely brilliant. He brought all the characters alive as he told the story of Scrooge. The music was recorded in Eastbourne with local record producers Bruce Pont and Charlie Tipler. The songs are all accompanied by top pianist Mark Edwards from Seaford.