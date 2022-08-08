Eastbourne welcomes brand-new multi-sensory musical that all can enjoy

UnderWired Productions - The Right Royal Rumpus (1) (Large) (1)

Spokeswoman Lucy Adams said: “The interactive show features multi-dimensional effects including smell and touch as well as vibrations which come from the live music.

“Lots of laughs are promised in Kali Peacock’s fully inclusive production which places children and families with disabilities, and those without, at its heart. Join us on a very big adventure at the Royal Ball. The Prince has been captured by two very nasty fairies who won’t let him go unless Princesses Rose and Lilly bring them the Secret of Happiness. There’s only one problem: the Secret is loc ked firmly inside the Tree of Knowledge and will only be revealed to the holders of three sacred items. The Right Royal Rumpus! is a show to bring communities together, offer a little respite for parents and carers and bring joy to those that find it difficult to access or be represented in theatre.

“UnderWired Productions passionately believe that physical and financial barriers should not prevent children from accessing live theatre. Tickets are heavily subsidised by charitable donations and grants and cost from £5, with additional concessions available to those experiencing hardship.

“The show is the product of years of hard work from the production team. Producer and actor Kali Peacock has a beautiful son who has multiple disabilities. The lack of support, access to vital services and the opportunity to have fun together are a constant battle for families like Kali’s so UnderWired Productions are on a mission to shake things up.”

The Right Royal Rumpus! is sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund, The Chalk Cliff Trust, Sussex Community Foundation and The Duke of Devonshire’s Charitable Trust.

Ka li , who lives in Eastbourne with her family, said: “We are a typical family, who enjoy lots of silliness, fun, music and laughter in our lives. I am a mother to three rather wonderful children – one of those is Finn who is a very talented, intelligent boy and it just so happens that Finn has multiple disabilities and challenging behaviours, but this certainly doesn’t stop him from thriving at all he puts his energy into!

“It does sometimes mean for Finn that he cannot access many of the services and activities around our community that other children can. Being a parent of a child with special needs is a whole different ball game and nobody can prepare you for it. I spend much of my time fighting for him: for therapy, equipment, EHCP s, respite, clubs, hospital appointments – the list goes on. Fighting this hard, for this long, is exhausting. I remember meeting another mother with a child with additional needs, Finn was only a baby at the time, but I’ll never forget what she said to me ‘Y ou can always spot a SEND parent – they look battle weary.’