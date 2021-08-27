Eastbourne’s Voiceworks Company of Singers offer annual singing day

Haley Stevens

It all comes after what musical director Haley Stevens calls a “very interesting 17 months.”

They met on Zoom for 13 months, sang together in a barn at Chalk Farm and a pub garden in Kingston, Lewes in June/July, then got back together for indoor singing on July 19, their long-awaited reunion.

And, on Saturday August 28, they will meet for their annual Singing Day, this year held at Victoria Baptist Church, Eastbourne.

They usually have a concert at the end of the day but this year’s event will culminate in a self-concert and a recording for posterity. They will also be enjoying some singing, al fresco, in the church garden. Choral arrangements include Queen’s I Want to Break Free, Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time and an original piece by Haley called Per Volar Sunata (Born to Fly Upwards) which previously gained them a distinction at Eastbourne’s music and arts festival, EMAF.

The new term begins on September 7 on Tuesday mornings and evenings.

Haley also runs a choir in Lewes at Barcombe Village Hall on Monday mornings.

She said they were very excited to start their preparations for their performance of carols at East Dean’s Christmas Saturday Market on December 18, to continue their learning of songs started over the summer and to welcome their new members, “some of whom sat in on their summer sessions to see how the choir works and how friendly everyone is.”

Haley and the choir would like to welcome anyone who wants to try a free taster session in September with a view to joining in the Christmas singing event or to “just enjoy the friendly, community feeling of singing lovely music, together.”

Physical distancing is implemented in all sessions in the large well-ventilated hall at Victoria Baptist Church, Eldon Road.