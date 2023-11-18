Eclectic arts night on a theme of Notes Home in Eastbourne

Milton Hide by Alex Thomas

Conceived by Josie and Jim Tipler of Milton Hide and Phil Jones of Long Way Home Productions, Notes Home comes promised as a “unique evening of original song, sound, video, dance and spoken word by six local creators all brought together under the narration of poet Katrina Pike.”

Tickets for Notes Home are £12 from The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne (underneath Eastbourne Library in Grove Road).

Josie, of Milton Hide, said: “We are very excited by this new format. It’s more than a music gig. It’s a whole show incorporating a variety of arts all created in response to the theme Notes Home. It covers a wide range of people, places and emotions. And it's great to be collaborating with such a talented group of creative people.”

Josie added: “Katrina Pike is a poet and celebrant from Shoreham-by-Sea who loves to gather people together for community and creativity. She hosts Kollab, a monthly night of words and music. You’ll often find her on a bicycle, in the sea or dancing on the beach.

“Phil Jones has performed for 50 years. Starting out playing bass in a South Wales house band in working man’s clubs, he has a background in rock, folk, free jazz, country and post punk, notably a stint in Brummie indie legends Felt. For the past decade and a half he has toured, written and recorded with folk band Hatful of Rain playing across the country and appearing a number of times on national airwaves, including a live appearance on Bob Harris’s Radio 2 show.

“Alice Hunter has just completed a master’s in dance performance at the University of Chichester. She is now a freelance artist in the creative arts, specialising in art and dance. DaveSearbyMason is an author and musician. He has published three novels, a collection of poetry and a guide to mindfulness. He has published two albums of ambient soundscapes and there is a third in process. Dave also makes short films that are on YouTube. Maple Preston-Ellis is a songwriter with an eclectic and visual style, drawing on the strong tradition of female electronica and folk pop influences, such as Sarah Cracknell/St Etienne, Florence & The Machine and Suzanne Vega. With a keen eye on the everyday, she brings story and heart to her lyrics. She studied acting for film at Chichester Conservatoire and is currently involved in creating theatre and music. Outside of the theatrical world she can be found pottering on her balcony garden or curled up with a good book.

