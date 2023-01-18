Edwin James Festival Orchestra take the stage in Littlehampton

Edwin James Festival Orchestra launch into 2023 with a New Year orchestral concert.

Edwin James Festival Orchestra

Spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said: “While the majority of New Year celebrations have already come and gone, this is just the beginning of a new musical season for The Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra. Promoting the art form Music is Life involving local people in both groups, they bring a wide range of music to the Arun area with a huge passion for the pieces they perform while raising money for various charities and local causes. The first event of 2023, a New Year Concert will be performed by the Edwin James Festival Orchestra on Saturday, January 21 at Littlehampton United Church. It will feature many of the well-loved pieces by Strauss including the Radetsky March, Tritch-Tratch Polka, Roses from the South as well as music by Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev. The audience will also hear pieces sung by Soprano Lorna Moore and the evening will end with the traditional and beautiful Blue Danube.”

Orchestra founder, president, musical director and conductor James Rushman said: “The Edwin James Festival Orchestra was formed from very humble beginnings in 1989, performing the first concert with friends from The Hanover Band. We now have a pool of 300 musicians who can be called upon to play in as many or as few concerts as they wish. These days, the orchestra performs several concerts a year in Littlehampton and Felpham, either playing on their own or with the choir. This concert celebrates not only a New Year But also the musical community, the songs and musical scores performed and the friendships that have bonded members over the years and through some difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets £10 at the door or from the box office on 01243 584920 or 582330. Doors open at 6.45pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Edwin James Festival Choir will join the Orchestra for a joint St George’s Concert on April 22 at 7.30pm at the same venue. The concert will feature music by the celebrated Karl Jenkins in his wonderful piece Symphonic Adiemus as well as other pieces celebrating St George and tributes to England, with Jerusalem a must.