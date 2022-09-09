Eiffel among the New Park films this week in Chichester

Eiffel

The government is asking Eiffel to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but he simply wants to design the subway.

Everything changes when Eiffel meets a mysterious woman from his past.

Nope sees Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood running the family ranch.

Something mysterious and sinister is lurking in the skies that may make their fortune or take their lives. Jordan Peele is masterful at manipulating and restricting perspective, delighting in leaving just enough out of view to allow the imagination to worsen the horror.

Queen of Glory is the story of Sarah Obeng, the brilliant child of Ghanaian immigrants, who is quitting her Ivy League PhD programme to follow her married lover to Ohio.

When her mother dies suddenly, she bequeaths her daughter a Christian bookstore in the Bronx where Sarah was raised.

Tagged as the Cool Runnings of wine tasting, Blind Ambition tells the true story of Zimbabwean sommeliers who have set their sights on the coveted title of World Wine Tasting Champions.

Fire of Love tells the story of two French scientists, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together, unravelling the mysteries of our planet,