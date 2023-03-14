Ellie Bond and Lucy Rowan exhibit in Worthing

This March Worthing’s Colonnade House welcomes Ellie Bond and Lucy Rowan with their exhibition, Stemmed.

“During this joint exhibition, you'll be able to see Ellie's defined linear glassworks alongside Lucy's soft woven forms,” says spokeswoman Paula Tollett.

“In gallery 2 of Colonnade House, you can find Northbrook College presenting a collaboration piece created by students on the mixed media pathway as part of the art and design foundation course. The collaborative piece was made by the students during a weaving and textile art workshop run by Lucy.”

Stemmed at Colonnade House Gallery, Worthing runs until March 20.

“Currently creating Stained Glass Art for her own practice, Ellie co-runs the Foundation Arts Course at Northbrook College with a teaching focus on 3D and Mixed Media Fine Art.

"Ellie believes being surrounded by the spontaneous and raw work being created by the students brings a renewed energy and a rich source of inspiration into her own practice as an artist.

“Lucy is a textile designer and maker specialising in weaving. She is the author of three craft books and can often be found hosting workshops in and around the South of England.

" Lucy is passionate about passing on her textile skills and has been featured by the likes of Elle Decoration and Channel 4’s Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas."