ELO and Status Quo tributes head to Eastbourne

The sounds of two of the world’s greatest rock bands will be raising the roof as the Bandstand on Tour continues.

By Phil Hewitt
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:30 am
ELO Encounter

ELO and Status Quo tribute shows will be held in the Shackleton Hall inside the Welcome Building, located between the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden and in the heart of Eastbourne’s Devonshire Quarter.

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “On Friday, March 4 The ELO Encounter will take to the stage to recreate the sound of the Electric Light Orchestra, a symphonic force majeure and unique fusion of driving rock and classical strings.

“The ELO Encounter is the world’s foremost tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra

“So why not come along and enjoy this incredible show, which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds.

“It takes you on a magical musical journey through time.

“Fans can expect to hear all the band’s classics including Mr Blue Sky, Last Train to London, Evil Woman, Rock & Roll is King, Don’t Bring Me Down, Rockaria, Turn to Stone and many more.

"Status Quo tribute band Quo-incidence will be rocking the night away on Saturday, March 5.

“Hailed as the most authentic UK tribute to the legendary rockers, Quo-incidence promise a great night out for Quo fans as they deliver all the hits from an era spanning four decades.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adults in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances.

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices.

For more information about the tribute nights or to book, you can visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk.

Also, call in at the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.

