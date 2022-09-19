Elvis tribute and music theatre celebration are among the shows heading to Eastbourne

A spokesman said: “Gordon shot to fame in 2005 winning the Grand Final of Stars in their Eyes, watched by over 12 million people, one of whom was Elvis’ own songwriter Geoff Morrow who immediately signed him to his Yellow Records label.

“Since then, Gordon has gone on to keep the spirit of the King alive all over the world, playing to appreciative audiences who can’t believe the accuracy of the representation they are seeing live on stage.

“In this show Gordon takes audiences through the ‘68 Special and black leathers on to the Vegas years and the iconic embellished jumpsuits, featuring all the ballads and rock’n’roll numbers performed with unnerving accuracy and a genuine love for the original hits and music icon.

“The Baz Luhrmann movie Elvis has bought the music of this legendary artist to a new generation. Here’s the chance to hear the music played and performed live in this stunning new show.”

The King’s Voice starring Gordon Hendricks comes to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced from £25 with concessions available; to book call box office on 01323 412000 or online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Also coming up is Beyond the Barricade, Congress Theatre, Saturday, September 24.

The UK’s longest-running musical theatre concert tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables and delivers over two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending with a finale from Les Mis.

This brand-new show will include many of the best numbers that have made Beyond the Barricade the “most popular musical theatre concert in the country”, the promoters promise.