Emeli Sande joins Curtis Stigers and Roachford at Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival - how to get your tickets

EMILE SANDE

The festival will run from August 25 to 29 encompassing the August bank holiday weekend. Also on the line-up are Curtis Stigers, Stanley Jordan, Roachford, Mud Morganfield, Imelda M ay and Cuban musician Roberto Fonseca.

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “Established as one of the best boutique music festivals of its kind in the UK with international recognition, the festival attracts visitors to experience a diverse range of music styles which includes jazz, blues, roots, RnB, soul, funk, Latin and Cuban music.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year’s headline afternoon and evening ticketed concerts take place at the unique setting of St Mary’s C hurch, Rye and include a stellar line-up. The acclaimed American jazz singer, saxophonist, and composer Curtis Stigers kicks off on Friday, August 26, followed by award-winning American jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan on Saturday, August 27 who will be performing an afternoon concert followed by an evening show with respected British s oul singer Roachford and his band.

“On Sunday, August 28, Chicago Blues giant Mud Morganfield performs an afternoon concert followed by a unique intimate concert with Irish singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Imelda May. Cuban Jazz pianist singer- s ongwriter Roberto Fonseca performs in the afternoon at the church on Monday, August 29 and to round off a fantastic weekend of incredible music, the festival is presenting a unique and intimate finale closing solo concert with the multi- award winning singer and songwriter Emeli Sande.

“The festival programme also includes free music performance over three days between Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29 on a dedicated community stage located within the heart of the town at the Kino Cinema terrace and live music outside the Butter Market.

“You can expect to hear fabulously talented musicians from the across the region and from further afield performing the absolute best in ja zz, swing, blues, roo ts, f unk and Latin music.

“Free and ticketed events also take place at various fringe venues within the town and includes a special jazz and wine tasting event at the Ship Inn, Rye on Thursday, August 28, with additional great live music taking place at the Brewery Yard Club, the Rye Champagne and Jazz wine bar.

"There will be so much great music on offer so why not get a group of friends together, round up the family or treat someone special and make a whole weekend of it in Rye.”

For the full programme and tickets, go to www.ryejazz.com

In 2012 Ian launched the first Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival – a personal ambition and vision.