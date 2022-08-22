Emsworth Artists offer summer exhibition

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Langstone Harbour Sunset by Jan Copsey

It will run from Saturday, August 27-Wednesday, August 31 from 10am till 6pm daily; entry is free.

Emsworth Artists are a group of professional, semi-professional and highly talented amateurs who come together just once in the year for a summer exhibition in the town.

Spokeswoman Jan Copsey said: “We are all artists who live within a two-mile radius of Emsworth Square.

"And we are delighted that we can return to the Community Centre for our exhibition at last after two long years.

“We were fortunate in that during the lockdown we mostly had our artistic talents to work with. We were able to produce extra work and in some cases try different mediums, working from our own homes and studios.

“During 2020 and 2021 we had two successful online exhibitions.

"We had Zoom meetings to keep in touch as did many others but missed the interaction we have with both artists and visitors.

“We have a dedicated committee who organise the exhibition and make it the success it is today.

"Also throughout the exhibition our members take on stewarding duties and other roles which make it a community venture.

“This year our exhibition is from August 27 until August 31, 10am-6pm daily and entry is free.

"We are welcoming many new talented members.

"And all of our artists will have exciting work featuring paintings in many mediums, printmaking, photography, textiles willow work and sculpture.”

Each year one of the artists donates work for the raffle.

This year Jan has donated a framed watercolour of a bluebell wood.

“All our profits from any sales of work are donated to the Community Centre for which to date we have raised well over £30,000.

“We look forward to welcoming you this year.

"It will be great to meet everyone face to face.