Mary Burgess, founder of Animal Star Events, has teamed up with about 25 stall holders, dog trainers and sponsor Agria Pet Insurance, to launch her first dog show at New Life Christian Church at Thorney Road in Emsworth on August 6.

Owners, dog-lovers and families alike can take part in a day of fun with food and drink, craft stalls, picnic areas - with numerous dog competitions to enter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in their best jubilee outfits alongside their pooches who can also be dressed to suit the theme.

Albert, the event's ambassador dog, owned by Sarah Marie.

Mary has high hopes that this show will be a taster of what’s to come, saying there is ‘nothing like it’ currently in the area.

Competition categories include best rescue dog, best dog the judge would like to take home, the dog most like its owner, the cutest puppy and golden oldie.

Mary said: ‘There’s nothing like it down here. The nearest one would be Goodwoof or DogFest.

‘People can come and learn about training their dog, there’s a veterinary nurse on site who's going to be doing some basic pet first aid training so people can learn what to do when they're walking and a dog cuts its paw or any of those things.

Mary Burgess.

‘There will be courses that people can go on and they'll be at set times during the day. We've got ice cream and doggy ice cream.

‘I’m really excited. We need something like this in the area because there’s so many dog lovers!’

Mary also runs Animal Star Awards which often hold competitions for owners to enter pictures competitions of their pets and nominate them for hero awards.

This new event will be supported by the Phoenix Rehoming charity which adopts and fosters dogs across England and Wales and won best rescue centre of the year with Animal Star Awards.

Competition judges on the day include Carla-Marie Moore, founder of Phoenix Rescue and former lord mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller.

The winner of each dog category will be rewarded a rosette and the two runners-up will receive a certificate.