The Factory Live will be welcoming boy band East 17 to Worthing on Monday, December 19 for a festive party with a host of special guests on the line-up, including Mark Read from 90s group A1 and festive harmony group The Sleigh Belles, with stand-up comedian James Tully hosting the evening.

Formed in 1991, chart-topping boy band East 17, named after the postcode of their hometown Walthamstow, were one of the UK's most popular boy bands during the early to mid-1990s.

In that time the group achieved eighteen top-20 singles and four top-10 albums. They sold over 18 million albums worldwide and have been certified with sales of 1.8 million albums and 2.4 million singles in the UK alone.

Their biggest hit “Stay Another Day” was the Christmas No 1 in 1994 and they scored twelve top 10 hits between 1992-1998 including “House Of Love”, “It’s Alright” and “If You Ever”.

Since then East 17 have performed at Glastonbury Festival and they continue to headline tours with the likes of Atomic Kitten, S Club 3, Liberty X and Blazin Squad.

Mark Read, who joins the line up as one of the special guests for the evening, rose to fame as part of British-Norwegian boy group A1 in 1998. Their debut single, "Be the First to Believe", entered the UK Singles Chart at number six. They achieved UK chart success in the late 1990s and early 2000s scoring two number ones with “Take On Me” and “Same Old Brand New You” as well as six other top 10 hits. Managed by Tim Byrne, who formed the group STEPS, they also won the BRIT Award for best "British Breakthrough Act".

Stephen Sheldrake, of The Factory Live, said “What better way to celebrate Christmas than with one of the most iconic boy bands of the nineties. ‘Stay Another Day’ is a classic Christmas tune that’s on every festive playlist and the group also has a string of huge hits for us to enjoy. Adding Mark Read to the line up was perfect too, he’ll be taking time out from the Worthing panto to perform A1’s most popular hits as well as a few festive favorites for us too! With the Sleigh Bells pumping out the Christmas numbers and comedian James Tully providing the laughs, this is going to get everybody well and truly ready for the holidays.”